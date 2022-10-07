B. Riley Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $40.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Up 1.8 %

FORM opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 103,858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FormFactor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.