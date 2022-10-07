B. Riley Cuts Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $19.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.79 million, a P/E ratio of -148.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

