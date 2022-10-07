B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,156,000 after buying an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 364.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,194,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

