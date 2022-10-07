B. Riley Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $32.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

Ichor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $775.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.05. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Ichor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

