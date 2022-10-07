B. Riley Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $455.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $525.00 to $455.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $604.55.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $397.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

