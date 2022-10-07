B. Riley Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $52.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

MRVL opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,131,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after buying an additional 248,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

