B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.32. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 72,325 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.