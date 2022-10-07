Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €19.97 ($20.37) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.95.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

