Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 325 at Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 358 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 386 ($4.66).

Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 283.71 ($3.43) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 273.20 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 835.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.26.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

