Baby Saitama Inu Trading Up 23.5% This Week (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Baby Saitama Inu has a market capitalization of $711,720.24 and approximately $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu
Receive News & Updates for Baby Saitama Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Saitama Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.