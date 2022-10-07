BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.01 Million

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $3.01 million and $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabyDoge ETH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabyDoge ETH has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.01623401 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031676 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Token Profile

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2021. The official message board for BabyDoge ETH is medium.com/@babydogecoin. The official website for BabyDoge ETH is babydogecoin.gg. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @babydogeeth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BabyDoge ETH has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BabyDoge ETH is 0.00000001 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $13,124.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://babydogecoin.gg.”

