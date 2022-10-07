Babylons Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,965.00 (BABI)

Babylons (BABI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Babylons has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $16,965.00 worth of Babylons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Babylons has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Babylons token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Babylons

Babylons’ launch date was August 18th, 2021. Babylons’ official message board is blog.babylons.io/?gi=5cc270bb9306. The official website for Babylons is babylons.io. Babylons’ official Twitter account is @babylonsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylons (BABI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Babylons has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Babylons is 0.01437103 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $72,556.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://babylons.io.”

