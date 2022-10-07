Balancer Reaches Market Cap of $228.09 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00026660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $228.09 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,125,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,822,910 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Balancer has a current supply of 52,125,146.54037172 with 43,822,909.74550272 in circulation. The last known price of Balancer is 5.25049831 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $6,408,058.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://balancer.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.