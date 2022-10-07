Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.07.

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -14.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

