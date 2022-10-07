Banano (BAN) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Banano has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004123 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004447 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,059 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @bananocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Banano has a current supply of 1,918,872,218 with 1,386,430,059 in circulation. The last known price of Banano is 0.00571549 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $121,966.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banano.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

