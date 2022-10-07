Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $51.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $92.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

