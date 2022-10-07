Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covea Finance lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.0% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,208,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 53.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

