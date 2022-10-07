Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,590 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

NYSE LEN opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

