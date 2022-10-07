Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,418 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $116,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 60.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insider Activity

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $999.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.