Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 68 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Target were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day moving average is $177.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

