Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.6 %

BK stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.