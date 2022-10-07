Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $196,557.68 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

