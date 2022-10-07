Barclays Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $68.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

