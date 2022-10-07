Barclays Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $68.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
