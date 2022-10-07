Barclays Cuts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €40.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

