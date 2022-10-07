Barclays Initiates Coverage on Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Orkla ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA Price Performance

Orkla ASA stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.