Barclays Lowers Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target to €62.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

