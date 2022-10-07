Barclays Trims Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price to GBX 120

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.2892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

