Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,530

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,037 ($12.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 985 ($11.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67). The company has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,030.39.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

