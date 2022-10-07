Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 2,200 at Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,200 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Barry Callebaut Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $1,920.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,045.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,169.25. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,785.76 and a 1-year high of $2,539.39.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

