Barry Canton Sells 343,072 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4,326.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.