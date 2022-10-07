Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $448,716.56 and $23,938.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004762 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Base Protocol (BASE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Base Protocol has a current supply of 480,679.61945696. The last known price of Base Protocol is 0.93226805 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,417.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.baseprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

