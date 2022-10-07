Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given New GBX 35 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON BSE opened at GBX 15.52 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.52 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £182.83 million and a PE ratio of 270.00.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

