Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given New GBX 35 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Base Resources Stock Down 3.0 %
LON BSE opened at GBX 15.52 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.52 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £182.83 million and a PE ratio of 270.00.
Base Resources Company Profile
