Based Finance Next Gen Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (OBOL)

Based Finance Next Gen (OBOL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Based Finance Next Gen has a market cap of $14,608.20 and approximately $11,027.00 worth of Based Finance Next Gen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Based Finance Next Gen has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Based Finance Next Gen token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Based Finance Next Gen

Based Finance Next Gen launched on July 24th, 2022. Based Finance Next Gen’s total supply is 97,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,493 tokens. The official website for Based Finance Next Gen is next-gen.basedfinance.io. Based Finance Next Gen’s official Twitter account is @basedfinance_io.

Buying and Selling Based Finance Next Gen

According to CryptoCompare, “Based Finance Next Gen (OBOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Based Finance Next Gen has a current supply of 97,706.388661 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Based Finance Next Gen is 0.64046986 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $424.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://next-gen.basedfinance.io/.”

