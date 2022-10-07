Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($43.88) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Basf stock opened at €41.27 ($42.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.38 and a 200 day moving average of €46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

