BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $82,772.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BASIC is https://reddit.com/r/thebasicfinance.

BASIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC (BASIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BASIC has a current supply of 8,326,258,166.69 with 7,449,287,996.990613 in circulation. The last known price of BASIC is 0.00164121 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $417,551.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://basic.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

