BasketDAO (BASK) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One BasketDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. BasketDAO has a total market cap of $55,890.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BasketDAO

BasketDAO’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for BasketDAO is basketdao.org/BMI. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BasketDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BasketDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BasketDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

