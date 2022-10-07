Battle Pets (PET) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

Battle Pets (PET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Battle Pets has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Battle Pets token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Battle Pets has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Battle Pets Profile

Battle Pets (CRYPTO:PET) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 tokens. Battle Pets’ official message board is medium.com/@battlepets. Battle Pets’ official website is www.battlepets.finance. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Battle Pets

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Pets (PET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Pets has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Battle Pets is 0.05683688 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $80,320.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.battlepets.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Pets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Battle Pets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Battle Pets using one of the exchanges listed above.

