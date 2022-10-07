Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

