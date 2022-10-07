Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 83 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $519.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $396.71 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

