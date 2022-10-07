BB Gaming Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5,530.76 (BB)

BB Gaming (BB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One BB Gaming token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BB Gaming has a total market cap of $5,530.76 and $54,547.00 worth of BB Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BB Gaming has traded down 98.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

BB Gaming Profile

BB Gaming was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. BB Gaming’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BB Gaming’s official Twitter account is @bigbeansgaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BB Gaming is bigbeansgaming.com. BB Gaming’s official message board is medium.com/@bigbeanstech.

Buying and Selling BB Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “BB Gaming (BB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BB Gaming has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BB Gaming is 0.00000556 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bigbeansgaming.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BB Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BB Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BB Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

