BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) Trading Up 42.4% Over Last 7 Days

BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. BEAGLE INU has a market capitalization of $5,309.77 and $11,394.00 worth of BEAGLE INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEAGLE INU token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BEAGLE INU has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

BEAGLE INU Profile

BEAGLE INU was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. BEAGLE INU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BEAGLE INU’s official website is beagleinu.finance. The Reddit community for BEAGLE INU is https://reddit.com/r/beagleinu_token. BEAGLE INU’s official Twitter account is @beagleinu_token.

BEAGLE INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BEAGLE INU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BEAGLE INU is 0.00000528 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beagleinu.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAGLE INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAGLE INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAGLE INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

