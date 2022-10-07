Beam Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Beam has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00281638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 124,852,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is https://reddit.com/r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam (BEAM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BEAM through the process of mining. Beam has a current supply of 124,362,120. The last known price of Beam is 0.18102581 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $873,313.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beam.mw/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

