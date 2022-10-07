Beast NFT Token Reaches One Day Volume of $17,119.00 (BNFT)

Beast NFT Token (BNFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Beast NFT Token has a market capitalization of $28,936.72 and approximately $17,119.00 worth of Beast NFT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beast NFT Token has traded down 88% against the dollar. One Beast NFT Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Beast NFT Token Profile

Beast NFT Token launched on January 26th, 2022. Beast NFT Token’s total supply is 999,289,789 tokens. Beast NFT Token’s official Twitter account is @beastnftio. The official website for Beast NFT Token is beastnft.io.

Buying and Selling Beast NFT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Beast NFT Token (BNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Beast NFT Token has a current supply of 999,289,789 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beast NFT Token is 0.00003044 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beastnft.io.”

