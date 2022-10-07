Bee Token (BGC) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Bee Token (BGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Bee Token has a market cap of $170,340.18 and $55,078.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token’s genesis date was June 5th, 2022. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,791,666 tokens. The official website for Bee Token is beeco.io. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @beecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bee Token (BGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bee Token has a current supply of 997,317,955.38865 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bee Token is 0.00192873 USD and is down -29.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,690.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beeco.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.