Beetlecoin (BEET) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Beetlecoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Beetlecoin has a market capitalization of $15,733.98 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of Beetlecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetlecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitSend (BSD) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005273 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetlecoin

Beetlecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Beetlecoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,081,957 coins. Beetlecoin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetlecoin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetlecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Beetlecoin (BEET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate BEET through the process of mining. Beetlecoin has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 289,976,275.73250246 in circulation. The last known price of Beetlecoin is 0.00005491 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,654.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beetlecoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetlecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetlecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetlecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

