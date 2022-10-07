Beldex Price Tops $0.0500 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $148.75 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,903,120,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.05025564 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,279,542.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

