Belt Finance (BELT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.11 Million

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Belt Finance Token Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 tokens. Belt Finance’s official website is beta.belt.fi. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @belt_finance.

Belt Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt Finance (BELT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Belt Finance has a current supply of 9,550,122.13625528. The last known price of Belt Finance is 0.32708935 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $175.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beta.belt.fi/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Belt Finance (BELT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Belt Finance has a current supply of 9,550,122.13625528. The last known price of Belt Finance is 0.32708935 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $175.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beta.belt.fi/."

