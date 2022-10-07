Benchmark Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
