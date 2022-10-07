Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Performance

BHIL stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $593.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 56.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.