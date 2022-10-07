Berry (BERRY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.48 Million

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Berry coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry’s launch date was July 13th, 2020. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is rentberry.com. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry is a decentralized platform where users can meet their favourite celebrities with a new concept.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

